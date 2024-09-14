Five Palestinians Killed In Zionist Attack On School In Gaza Death Toll Has Risen To 41,182
Date
9/14/2024 9:12:34 PM
GAZA, Sept 15 (NNN-WAFA) – At least five more Palestinians were killed yesterday, in a Zionist airstrike on a school, housing displaced people, south-east of Gaza City, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.
Palestinian security sources said that, Israeli Zionist warplanes attacked the Shuhada' al-Zaytun school, in the Al-Zaytun neighbourhood.
Medical sources said that, the airstrike killed five more Palestinians, including children and women, and left several others injured, who were then transported to hospital.
The Zionist military confirmed that its air force conducted“a precise and intelligence-guided strike” on a group operating within a“command and control complex,” formerly used as the Shuhada' al-Zaytun school in Gaza City.
The Zionist military statement said, Hamas operatives used the complex to“plan and execute operations against the regime.”
The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Zionist attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 41,182, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.
