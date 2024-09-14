Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys Unveil 'ASK VIP Card' With Exclusive Giveaways And Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adam S. Kutner, President and FounderLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys , the leading personal injury law firm and proud partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, is thrilled to introduce the "ASK VIP Card " as the 2024-25 hockey season approaches. This VIP program offers exclusive giveaways, such as home game tickets, Zamboni rides, merchandise, access to exclusive events, and other great prizes. To register for the ASK VIP Card, first follow @AdamSKutner on social media and click the link in the pinned post or visit the law firm in person to request and register your phone number for a card to be ready to enter each giveaway. Cardholders will enjoy exclusive access to these prizes as well as free Las Vegas traffic ticket representation for themselves and their family.Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys has been a committed supporter of the Vegas Golden Knights since their inaugural season, and this new VIP program reflects the law firm's dedication to engaging with the community and celebrating fan support.“We are excited to offer these exclusive giveaways through our ASK VIP Card and connect with our loyal followers,” said Adam S. Kutner, President and Founder.“This initiative is our way of thanking the fans who have supported the Golden Knights and our partnership since day one.”Get your FREE VIP card now:For more information on the law firm and Adam Kutner Cares, visit . Follow Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys on social for additional future giveaways on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter).To register and pick up your ASK VIP CARD in person, visit the offices of Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys at 1137 S. Rancho Dr. #150A Las Vegas, NV 89102, (702) 382-0000.ABOUT ADAM S. KUTNER, INJURY ATTORNEYSAdam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys, is a highly respected personal injury law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 33 years of experience, the firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including auto accidents, slip and falls, dog bites, and more. Led by Adam S. Kutner, the team provides personalized legal representation and fighting tirelessly for the rights of their clients. Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys, is also proud to be an official partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, supporting the team and the local community with Adam Kutner Cares. Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys was also voted by the readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal as a Best of Las Vegas Gold Winner for 2023 as Best in Las Vegas Law Firm and Best in Las Vegas Customer Service.

