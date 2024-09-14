Meerut News: Building Collapses In Zakir Colony, Several Feared Trapped

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meerut on Saturday said a three-storey building collapsed at Zakir Colony in Lohia Nagar area, several people are feared trapped amid heavy rains, rescue operation underway.

Selva Kumari J, Commissioner Meerut Division said,“So far a total of 6 people have been rescued and sent to hospital. 2-3 more people are feared trapped. Rescue operation is underway...”

The authorities said that the NDRF team has reached the site and joined the rescue operation.

Earlier the Meerut Divisional Commissioner had informed that eight to ten people are feared trapped inside the debris. The fire department and police are involved in the rescue operation.

"Army has been called in. The SDRF and the NDRF have also been informed," the Meerut Division Commissioner added.

According to media reports, no casualties have been reported so far.

Teams involved in rescue personnel suspect that the building may have collapsed due to the rain.

India Today reported that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has take a note of the incident and instructed the rescue teams to speed up the relief work. The Chief Minister has also directed the district officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Earlier on September 7, eight people were killed and 28 others were injured when a three-storey building housing godowns and a motor workshop collapsed in the Transport Nagar area of state capital Lucknow.

The Lucknow Police said the building was constructed around four years ago and some construction work was underway. Most of the victims were working on the ground floor when the incident occurred at 4:45 pm. According to the officials, the building had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.

Currently, 11 districts in the state are affected by floods. So far, 17 people have died due to floods.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Chief Minister's office said in a post, "Relief money of ₹4 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased. So far, relief money has been provided to 30 affected people in connection with the loss of 30 animals. 3,056 houses have been damaged. Relief assistance has been distributed in connection."