PM Modi To Inaugurate Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Rail Extension On Sep 16: 10 Things To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited second phase of the metro rail extension from Ahmedabad to the state capital of Gandhinagar on September 16, improving connectivity between the two cities.

The project, developed by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) in collaboration with the state and the Centre, will further expand the metro network, linking key locations between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar like GNLU (Gujarat National Law University), PDEU (Pandit Deendayal University), Gift City, Raysan, Randesan, Dholakuva, Infocity and Sector-1.



spans up to 21 kilometres, covering a total of eight new stations initially, providing seamless and efficient transportation services to both residential and commercial areas. Part 1 of Phase II, stretching from Motera to Gandhinagar's Sector-1, will connect crucial hubs such as GIFT City.



The total project cost for Phase 2 metro stands at ₹5,384 crore with funding secured through loans from international financial institutions like AFD (France) and KfW (Germany)

The extended metro route will reduce the travel time between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, located nearly 25km apart. Commuters can now travel between APMC and GIFT City in under an hour, at a cost of around ₹35.

Phase-II expansion promises to cut the travel time between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar to under 45 minutes, a substantial improvement from the current 90-minute road journey during peak traffic. The phase 2 metro network will be integrated with the BRTS (which boasts nearly 1.75 lakh daily commuters in Ahmedabad), the railway network, and the upcoming bullet train project from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

Key stations like Gandhigram, Kalupur, and Sabarmati will link with the railway network, and future interchange points at Kalupur and Sabarmati will connect with the bullet train project.

The Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Rail Extension is expected to boost real estate development around the new stations. As connectivity improves, the demand for housing and commercial spaces in the surrounding areas will rise, creating opportunities for new investments and driving urban growth. The Metro's clean energy and efficient design will reduce the carbon footprint, making it a more sustainable option compared to private vehicles.

