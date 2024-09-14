Sheikh Hamad Translation Award Celebrates One Decade Of Cultural Achievement

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding marked its 10th anniversary with a special event at Al Diwan, the Arab Cultural House in Berlin.



Dr. Hanan Al Fayyad, the award's advisor, delivered a lecture titled "Sheikh Hamad Translation Award: A Decade of Achievement," highlighting the award's journey, including its impact and reach.



Since its inception in 2015, the award has recognised 214 winners from 48 countries, spanning 37 languages.



Dr. Al Fayyad provided insights into the award's objectives, nomination process, and the range of languages covered each year, emphasising the award's commitment to transparency and professionalism, which has earned it international credibility.



The event also celebrated the contributions of German and Arab translators, particularly those honored in the 2018 edition, which focused on Arabic-German translation. Notable winners included Stefan Weidner, Samir Grees, Hartmut Fahndrich, Ibrahim Abu Hashish, Hassan Saqr, Faris Yawakim, Ali Misbah, Nabil Al Haffar and Berenike Metzler.



Dr. Imtenan Al Smadi, a member of the award's media team, added historical context, discussing the role of translation in Arab-Islamic civilization and its importance in fostering intellectual freedom and cultural exchange.



Launched by Qatar in 2015, the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation aims to bridge the gap between the Arab world and other cultures, recognizing the critical role translation plays as a source of knowledge and cultural understanding.

