SBU Shows Exclusive Footage Of Release Of 103 Ukrainians From Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's SBU State Security Service has released an exclusive of the release of 103 Ukrainians from Russian captivity, which took place on Saturday, September 14.

A respective video was posted on the SBU website , Ukrinform reports.

"This is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the Coordination Headquarters on the of Prisoners of War. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! We are working to fulfill the instructions of the President of Ukraine and return every Ukrainian from captivity," the statement reads.

On September 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the return of 103 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine