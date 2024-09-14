Fpis Go Bullish Again On Buying Equities In Indian Market

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities in the Indian stock worth Rs 16,800 crore this week, taking the total buying to Rs 27,856 crore this month (till September 13).

As per NSDL data, FPIs were buyers of equity in the cash market on all days of the week.

Industry watchers said that it is significant to note that unlike in previous weeks when FIIs were buyers through the primary market, this week, they were buyers through the exchanges.

There are two reasons why FPIs have changed their strategy from selling to buying.

There is a consensus now that the Fed will start cutting rates from this month onwards pushing the US yields down, facilitating fund flows from the US to emerging markets.

Also, the Indian market is extremely resilient with strong momentum and missing out on the Indian market would be a bad strategy for FPIs.

In 2024, the total investments by FPIs now stand at Rs 70,737 crore to date.

According to Manoj Purohit, Partner and leader, FS Tax, Tax and Regulatory Services, BDO India, the month of September came with a full swing from the FPI fraternity which made a substantial infusion in the Indian equity market, recording the second highest single-day purchase of 2024.

“This shift in the investment wave is largely attributable to the Indian equity market reaching new all-time highs. The robust inflows are due to underlying factors such as global confidence in India's economic outlook and the government's commitment to drive a long term growth story,” Purohit mentioned.

FPIs are encashing at the right time to tab the Indian market amidst positive market sentiments, political stability, contributing to the rally. This incursion not only mirrors the growing attractiveness of Indian equities but also emphasises the confidence foreign participants have shown in India's financial markets historically as well during geopolitical crises and other macro factors.

Also, due to the market regulator's timely actions on easing business norms, rolling out consultation papers on industry issues, being agile to accept and inculcate global best practices to make India a competitive and one of the most preferred destination for imbedding funds to get better returns as compared to other developing economies, said experts.