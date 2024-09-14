Houses, Warehouse, Hangar Damaged In Odesa Region As Result Of Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the fall of Russian drone debris in Odesa and Izmail districts, houses, a warehouse and a hangar were damaged.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported this in a Telegram message.

“As a result of the fall of drone debris in the suburbs of Odesa, three buildings were destroyed on the territory of a private household, a residential building and a garage were damaged. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured,” Kiper wrote.

According to him, in Odesa district, the fall of UAV debris on the territory of the residential sector caused the roof of a private house to catch fire. The fire of 10 square meters was promptly extinguished by the owners themselves.

At another location, a car and a warehouse caught fire as a result of a Russian attack. The fire was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. There were no reports of casualties.

In addition, in Izmail district, a hangar wall, windows and doors of a country house were damaged without causing a fire. No one was killed or injured.

Kiper added that law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another terrorist attack by Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as a result of the fall of enemy drone debris in Odesa and the region on the night of September 13, 4 garages, 4 cars, and windows in 20 private homes were smashed. A 74-year-old man was injured.

