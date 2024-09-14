Ecuador Closes Venezuela Consulate, Shifts Services Online And Nearby Countries

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador has announced the closure of its consulate in Caracas, Venezuela, effective September 14, 2024.



This move marks a significant shift in relations between the two South American nations.



The Ecuadorian of Foreign Affairs has implemented a new action plan to continue serving Ecuadorian citizens in Venezuela.



Under the new plan, consular services will be provided electronically and through Ecuadorian consulates in Bogotá, Colombia, and Panama City.



This arrangement aims to minimize disruption for Ecuadorians living in Venezuela. They will not need to travel to another country for consular assistance.







The Ecuadorian government has not provided a specific reason for the consulate closure. However, this decision comes amid ongoing political tensions in the region.



Venezuela has been experiencing political and economic turmoil for several years, affecting diplomatic relations with neighboring countries.



The consulates in Bogotá and Panama City will now handle emergency passport procedures electronically.



They will also manage the legalization of documents issued by Ecuadorian authorities with electronic signatures and generated online. Manual documents will be processed as well.



This closure follows a trend of diplomatic shifts in the region. Earlier this year, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered the closure of Venezuela's embassy and consulates in Ecuador.



That decision was made in solidarity with Mexico after an incident at the Mexican embassy in Quito.



The situation highlights the complex web of diplomatic relations in Latin America. It also underscores the challenges faced by citizens when consular services are disrupted.



As countries adapt to changing political landscapes, digital solutions are becoming increasingly important in maintaining consular support.

