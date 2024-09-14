Ukraine Must Be Important Element Of Global Security Structure - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's efforts are now aimed at bringing the war to a just end and forming a reliable global security architecture, in which it will play a key role.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said this at the 20th Annual Yalta European Strategy Meeting, Ukrinform reports, citing the presidential website .

Along with him, the discussion was attended by British Prime (2019-2022) Boris Johnson, U.S. Secretary of State (2018-2022) Mike Pompeo, and Dutch Minister of Defense (2022-2024) Kajsa Ollongren. The panel was moderated by Aleksander Kwasniewski, President of Poland from 1995-2005.

"The Peace Formula is a way not only to end this war with a just peace, but also to restore the true spirit of international law and the power of the UN Charter," Yermak said.

He noted that during the first Peace Summit, dozens of countries had been discussing the prospects of restoring a just peace at one table. All of them declared their respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Yermak added that Ukraine would definitely be at the center of the future global security structure. The country is actively working on shaping its architecture, which has already resulted in 26 bilateral security agreements, as well as the Ukraine Compact, adopted at the 75th NATO Summit in Washington.

According to Yermak, Ukraine signs documents that not only address the current situation, but also provide guarantees for the future and enshrine the relevant partners' commitments.

He noted that Ukraine should eventually receive an invitation to join NATO, which would be the easiest and most effective step to ensure its security.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine