Matrix Wins The Prestigious ELCINA Excellence Award In Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13th September, Vadodara, India: Matrix Comsec, a leading of and security products, was conferred with the prestigious 49th ELCINA Award for Excellence in“Innovation” for the year 2023-24at the glittering Award Ceremony held in New Delhi on 13th September award highlights Matrix's commitment to and the track record of launching innovative and cutting-edge products.



Commenting on the achievement, Ganesh Jivani, Chief Executive of Matrix said,“We are happy to win the prestigious ELCINA Award for Excellence in Innovation. We thank the jury for recognizing Matrix for its research, innovation and design capabilities really has been the DNA of Matrix right from its inception. I thank our technology, design and engineering teams for their dedication to building innovative and world-class products. Matrix offers cutting-edge physical Security and Telecom solutions in more than 50 countries including many first-world technologically advanced nations. With 250+ R&D engineers and world-class processes and infrastructure, Matrix is committed to innovating and designing cutting-edge high-performance products. This recognition is a validation of Matrix\'s innovation and design capabilities and will go a long way in motivating us towards building world-class solutions.”



Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) is one of the largest and oldest associations in the country and was the first in India to institute the Awards for Excellence in Electronics in 1976. It recognizes remarkable achievements of all the electronics and IT hardware companies having their R&D and manufacturing in India. With the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India (MeitY) extending its support, the ELCINA Awards hold great esteem in the industry circles.



