Vietjet Introduces New Direct Flight From Ahmedabad With Special Fares From Just INR 5,555 For Indian Travellers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 13, 2024 – Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age airline, invites Indian travellers to discover the stunning Da Nang with its new direct flight route connecting Ahmedabad, India, to Da Nang, Vietnam.



The Ahmedabad-Da Nang route launches on October 24, 2024, with two return flights per week at an attractive fare of INR 5,555/- (all in one way). Bookings are open until September 16, 2024, on and the Vietjet Air mobile app. The period is from October 23, 2024, to May 22, 2025.



Flights will depart Ahmedabad at 12:25 am (local time) and arrive in Da Nang at 6:55 am (local time) every Thursday and Sunday. The return flights from Da Nang to Ahmedabad will depart at 7:10 pm (local time) and arrive at 11:25 pm (local time) every Wednesday and Saturday.



To celebrate the new route, Vietjet Air is offering fares starting at INR 5,555/- (all in one way). Book by September 16, 2024, for travel between October 23, 2024, and May 22, 2025, at or via the Vietjet Air mobile app. In addition, Vietjet is offering up to a 30% discount on Business and SkyBoss class tickets (*) for bookings made until September 16, 2024, with travel dates between October 23, 2024, and May 22, 2025.



Passengers will enjoy a premium flying experience with the \"Wings for Leaders\" program, featuring privileges such as priority check-in, access to luxurious business lounges, and organic gourmet cuisine. SkyJoy members will also earn up to 1,000 SkyPoints (**) for every transaction of INR 3418 (VND 1,000,000) (**) to redeem gifts from over 250 top brands.



Da Nang, one of Vietnam's top tourist destinations, offers a wide array of attractions, from the natural beauty of My Khe Beach to the historical marvels of Marble Mountains and the cultural richness of Hoi An. Visitors can immerse themselves in vibrant nightlife, savor delicious Vietnamese cuisine, and enjoy the comforts of a modern city. Da Nang perfectly blends Oriental tradition with contemporary style.



As the airline with the most routes between Vietnam and India, Vietjet currently operates eight routes with 60 flights per week, connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang.



Vietjet offers affordable daily flights, an extensive network across Asia and Australia, and modern, environmentally friendly aircraft. Passengers are served by a professional crew, enjoy hearty in-flight meals, including vegetarian options, and can experience unique cultural and artistic performances at 10,000 meters. Vietjet ensures a remarkable travel experience, making it easier than ever for passengers to embark on exciting journeys.



In collaboration with Furama Resort Danang, a world-class resort known for its culinary excellence, Vietjet is offering the first 100 early bird passengers a chance to win discounts of up to 100% for one night at Furama Resort Danang (**).



(*) Excluding taxes and fee



(**) Terms & Conditions applied



About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world\'s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

