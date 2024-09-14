Janhvi Kapoor To Take The Stage With A Spectacular Performance At IIFA Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Renowned for her captivating performances and timeless elegance, Janhvi Kapoor is set to light up the grand IIFA Festival 2024 stage this September 28th at NEXA IIFA Awards co-presented by Sobha, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Her journey with IIFA has been nothing short of extraordinary, from her debut appearance, she has enchanted global audiences with her grace and talent, becoming a beloved star on IIFA's prestigious platform.

Her deep connection with IIFA reflects her unwavering passion for cinema, solidifying her as an integral part of the IIFA family. As she takes the stage once again, prepare to witness her talent shine at the world's biggest celebration of Indian cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor expressed her excitement, saying, 'I am absolutely thrilled to perform at the world's biggest celebration of Indian cinema and to take the stage for the first time at the grand IIFA Awards. There is something truly magical about the energy and excitement that IIFA brings. Since my very first appearance, I've felt a profound connection with audiences worldwide who celebrate Indian cinema with such fervour. Every moment, from IIFA's iconic green carpet to the stage, is unforgettable. I am eager to be part of IIFA's landmark global festival of cinematic excellence, achievement, and culture at the 24th Edition of the IIFA Awards on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this September.'

IIFA FESTIVAL DATES |September 27th -29th, 2024, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Friday 27th September | IIFA Utsavam- Celebrating the four vibrant South Indian film industry

Saturday 28th September | IIFA Awards

Sunday 29th September | IIFA Rocks | By Invitation Only

