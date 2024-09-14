Leonardo And Isabella Set To Be The Hottest Couple Of 2024 In Romance Fiction

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Toronto, Canada, 14th Sep – Author Jasmin Chase is cooking up a delicious encounter between two characters set to completely steal the show in the world of romance fiction and make audiences fall in love in ways they didn't think was possible.



The revolves around Isabella, a girl with emerald eyes, raven hair, and a thirst for adventure.

Hailing from Gypsy heritage, Isabella feels conflicted as she is being married without her consent. All until she meets an Italian businessman, Leonardo, who is obsessed with the gypsy culture. As the two meet, an undeniable chemistry exudes through the pages. As the story progresses, readers are met with a developing plot that sees the two characters struggle to keep their forbidden romance intact, taking risks and planning to elope to pursue love.



The story also includes lip-biting erotic encounters, encapsulating the passion both Isabella and Leonardo have for each other. The book explores themes of forbidden love, chance encounters, inner conflict, and defying fate.



Stay tuned for more information on the delectable read.

About the Author

Jasmin Chase was born in Toronto, grew up in Ottawa, and spent her childhood fairly equally between the two cities. Since Jasmin was young, she has been an avid reader of renowned authors such as R.L. Stine and Stephen King. Jasmin began university in the honors program for a double major in forensic psychology and law. After expecting a baby with her partner, she switched degrees to become an internet security specialist in coding and mainframes.



Jasmin is revered for weaving together compelling romantic narratives that leave readers infatuated. She has been writing for as long as she could pick up the pen. As she pursued her degrees, she realized that her fulfillment relied on being creative and sharing her stories with the world, which led to today, where she is set to create a massive impact in the world of literature with her new release.

