NFL Superstar Josh Norman And International Polo Tour® Raise Awareness, Funds For 'We Will Survive Cancer'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Middleburg, VA, September 13th, 2024: This past Saturday (September 7, 2024), NFL Superstar Josh Norman joined forces with the International Polo Tour® and its celebrity Founder and Captain Tareq Salahi (The Real Housewives of DC, Where the Elite Meet) to raise funds and awareness for We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) at the 10th Anniversary Sunset PoloTM Fall Ball in Middleburg, Virginia.



"It was incredibly meaningful," said International Polo Team Founder and Captain Tareq Salahi. "This year's Fall Ball marked the 10th anniversary of the International Polo Tour's support and relationship with We Will Survive Cancer; we're so proud to help lift some of the burden of families impacted by this diagnosis. Having an NFL great like Josh Norman take to the Polo Field for this cause, as well as so many incredible sponsors and donors, made it a truly spectacular event."



A Celebrity Opener kicked off the night with NFL All Pro Josh Norman (Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins) going head-to-head against reality TV star Tareq Salahi. Salahi called Norman "a natural," adding that Norman hit with "nearly 100% accuracy while training together" the day before the tournament. Salahi's International Polo Team won by 1 point, and Norman was honored to receive the International Polo Tour We Will Survive Cancer Angel Award immediately following the match.



"I had a great time, thank you for having me-- it was very much an enjoyable event and my experience was first class," said NFL Cornerback Josh Norman. "Never before have I played polo in my life. I checked that one off my bucket list- so it seems I found a new hobby... Now let's go beat cancer with the mallet!"



"We Will Survive Cancer is so grateful for the International Polo Tour, Josh Norman and the community's generosity and support," said Gayela Bynum, Founder and Chairman of the Board, We Will Survive Cancer. "The event was a tremendous success and we want to also thank John Gobin the founder of the Twilight Polo® Club."



The Fall Ball's MVP was Polo Team USA's Nizar Zakka, President of Hostage Aid Worldwide. Scenic Cruise's Hotels at Sea Luxury Cruises won against Emerald Cruises, 11-5. Stella Artois won against Michelob Ultra in the final match, score 7- 6.



The Sunset PoloTM Fall Ball 'Best Playing Pony' was awarded to owner Maya Bagatelia, who received a solid Jade trophy of a horse, valued at $5,000, and donated by Siam Gems & Jewelers of Thailand & Washington DC.





About We Will Survive Cancer:



We Will Survive Cancer is a charity dedicated to helping families financially impacted by a cancer diagnosis. WWSC is a 501(c)3 Charitable organization that raises money through donations of cash, services, equipment, and speciality items, all of which go to helping families with childcare, family counseling, managing household finances, arranging transportation for the patient to and from treatment, while providing general assistance to the families of the cancer patients. The organization's goal is to lift some of the burdens from impacted families, allowing them to receive the proper support they need to survive.



About the International Polo Tour®:



The International Polo Tour®, founded by Team Captain Tareq Salahi, brings the love of Polo to a wider audience, uniting international cultures in a celebration of both their common bonds and their diversity. From Snow Polo to Beach Polo to Elephant Polo, IPT provides support worldwide, including Argentina, Australia, Asia, England, South America, Italy, and throughout the United States including the high net worth region of the Capitol Region area of Washington D.C and the North East & Florida markets.

