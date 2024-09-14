War On Gaza: Death Toll Surges To 41,118 85% Of School Buildings Damaged

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Israel's relentless war on Gaza has killed at least 41,118 Palestinians, with nearly 16,500 of them children. Most of the dead are women and children, according to the United Nations rights office.

A Palestinian woman is comforted by relatives at the site of an Israeli strike in the Shejaiya suburb east of Gaza City on September 12, 2024. (Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)

The figure is likely an undercount as more than 10,000 missing Palestinians are believed to be trapped or buried under the rubble, said the Gaza's health ministry.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the World Health Organization and the Palestinian government as of September 8, Israeli attacks have damaged:

* More than half of Gaza homes (damaged or destroyed)

* 80% of commercial facilities

* 85% of school buildings

* 65% of road networks

* 65% of cropland

* Healthcare facilities - 17 of 36 hospitals are partially functional

Palestinians walk in the courtyard of the Al-Jawni (Jaouni) school after an Israeli air strike hit the site, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on September 11, 2024. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

On Wednesday, Israel bombed the Al-Jawni school in Nuseirat, which had already been bombed several times over the course of the 11-month war in Gaza. Rescuers said the strike has killed eight people, including two UN staff members.

The latest figure shows that 85% of school buildings across the besieged enclave have been damaged. The latest strike on Wednesday flattened part of the UN-run facility housing displaced Palestinians in central Gaza.

"For the fifth time, Israeli forces bombed the UNRWA-run Al-Jawni School, killing 18 citizens, including two UNRWA staff members, children, and women, and injuring more than 18 others," Gaza's Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmud Bassal posted on Telegram.

Currently, Only 17 of Gaza's 36 hospitals are partially functional. Primary health care services are also frequently suspended or inaccessible due to insecurity, attacks and repeated evacuation orders.

