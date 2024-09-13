CIP St Lucia New Infrastructure And Enterprise Project – A Citation Of Extraordinary Legislation  

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – The policy statement and related extraordinary Gazette publication of the of Saint Lucia is the basis on which fundamental arguments of Citizenship by ( CIP ) strategy and legality permutation exist.

This is primarily in the permutations of repetition with multi-sets, and circular permutations. Moreover, the calculation of numbers can be set in a particular arrangement, choosing several items from a set in a certain order. The premise is that other factorials involve all possible outcomes of an occurrence.













CIP legislation Overview of Citizenship Applications: 2016-2021

Background

“The government has taken the decision to leverage the Citizens by Investment Programme (CIP) to bring more direct benefit to the people of Saint Lucia. This year, we intend to construct houses under the CIP programme, as has been done in other islands. Areas initially earmarked for housing development are Rock Hall, where land clearing has commenced.

“In Cas en Bas, Gros Islet, the National Housing Corporation has received DCA approval for the construction of multi-family complexes with 15 two-bedroom apartments with construction to commence this year.

“The minister has skilfully used our CIP programme started in 2016, when the people of Saint Lucia made up their minds that same year to change the government of the day. In 2016, Saint Lucia was not actively engaged in the CIP programme. Between 2016 and 2021 the rules governing our CIP had changed .

“ In December 2023 , this government introduced an infrastructure option to complement the other funding options. The new infrastructure option requires developers to raise the financing needed to undertake approved projects in a number of selected areas and recover their expenses through CIP.” ~ Budget Address April 23, 2024.

Vol. 192 . Issue 40 . Wednesday December 20, 2023 – Extraordinary_Gazette_Wednesday_December_20th,_2023-1[1]

On December 20, 2023“Option 3” of the existing Enterprise Investment Option was published via Extraordinary Gazette.

“This made legal the addition of a third option which featured a lower investment price ranging between US $100,000-$150,000. The previous two options ranged between $1.5 – $2.5M.”

Vol. 193 . Issue 27 . Thursday September 12, 2024 – Extraordinary Gazette Thursday September 12th, 2024

The September 12, 2024, Gazette published the actual investments approved by government under the “Option 3” which“was made legal on December 20, 2023 .”

In the apparatus of politics and CIP the government of Saint Lucia officially“ratified the Enterprise Project on January 12, 2024,” which“ was made legal on December 20, 2023.”

The practicality of this requires time, effort and energy to the brain health not associated with eccentric ramblings, but a view to the future.

A press release from CIP St Lucia on September 13, 2024, advised that“the publication in the Extraordinary Gazette Edition of two enterprise projects is a requirement of the Laws of Saint Lucia and serves to inform the public of the projects that have been approved .”

Subject to the CIP Act says The Citizenship by Investment Board (“The Board”):

“ Whilst the two projects have been approved and applications have been received, there has been no approvals given for any application. Accordingly, no monies have been received by any of the developers for these projects.”

Project finance

“The Enterprise agreement requires developers to finance the projects upfront and recover their monies when approvals are given and minimum investments are pa id,” and reiterates,“Again, no approvals have been given or monies received for any of the two projects .”

The CIP press release simultaneously advised that:

“The board is aware that the developers are now in a position to commence the projects . The Housing Project has been submitted to DCA for final approvals and the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the developer and the department of infrastructure is finalized .”

The latter is notable to which MSR Media has confirmed a recorded conversation with senior minister and minister for infrastructure, ports, transport, physical development and urban renewal, Stephenson King.

Due process

The current circumstances that surround CIP St Lucia are extraordinary to the process “ made legal on December 20, 2023 ,” the regulatory requirements and to inform the public . The board states that it“has exercised its statutory requirement to publish the respective projects in the Gazette.” The CIP board ,“assure the public that it will act in accordance with all the legal and statutory requirements and close any gaps that previously existed .”

CNG Insights

Stable funding that encompasses a structured plan with operational efficiency is required to deliver housing, infrastructure, and new communities. The government of Saint Lucia's investment in these and other projects requires allocating a formula-based approach to help grow the economy.

If you thought that you had heard it all, CIP St Lucia urgency to communicate the“ Publication of approved Enterprise Projects ” seems an obvious effort at remedial measures. However, it does not divest the impact of the nakedness in decision-making, information received, and the timely requirements to inform the public subject to the laws of Saint Lucia. Not nine months later or on the eve of general elections.

Sounds familiar! Labour is done by a group of workers or by a particular worker. True labour is defined by delivering results! Furthermore, there is a significant difference between law and politics!

It is imperative that CIP St Lucia and/or the government of Saint Lucia (corresponding ministry) level with the public on:



The date, signatures, developers, special arrangement and particulars of the“Approved Enterprise Projects”;

Qualify the number of files issued;

The number of passports realised (issued);

The compounding effect on Saint Lucia's social and economic status; and, Table in parliament over-due CIP annual reports .

This will go a long way to matters of transparency and accountability, and the rule of law.

By the same token, when due process, standards and the application of recourse fail to deliver monthly and annual reports – it signifies chaos, contempt and fatal flaws. Excuses and non-penalty that are allowed to circumvent business, governance and the rule of law – are the result of disorder .

@GlobalCaribbean

The post CIP St Lucia new infrastructure and enterprise project – a citation of extraordinary legislation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .