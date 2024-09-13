Kuwaiti Athletes Compete In Arab Athletics Championships For Juniors In Tayef
9/13/2024 7:22:47 PM
JEDDAH, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national athletics team player Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani came in the fourth place in the Discus Throw and Sayid Fakher took the fifth place in the 100-M race in competitions on Friday, in the 10th Arab Athletics Championships for Juniors, held in Tayef, Saudi Arabia.
Al-Qahtani came in the fourth place with a distance of 46 meters, while in the high jump competition athlete Khalil Al-Qattan came in the fourth place as well, but with a new personal record of 1.97 meters, while his teammate Mohammad Al-Duaij was ranked sixth.
In the 100-meter race final, athlete Sayid Fakher took the fifth place.
In the pole vault final, Yusef Mishari came in the fifth place, with a new personal record of 3.70 meters, while his teammate Ali Al-Kandari came in the sixth place.
In the 110-meter hurdles final, player Abdullah Al-Yalous came in the seventh place, with a new personal record of 14.41 seconds. (end)
