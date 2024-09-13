Northwest Residents Are Concerned About Wildfire But One In Four People Admit They Don’T Prepare

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With wildfire season now starting earlier and lasting longer, a majority of Northwest residents say they're concerned about wildfire's impacts on the environment and their personal safety - but that concern doesn't necessarily translate to advance preparation, according to a new poll from PEMCO Mutual Insurance.



PEMCO's poll of Washington and Oregon residents found that 82% of respondents share some level of concern about the potential for wildfire to threaten their home, property or personal safety, yet a quarter of residents across the region (26%) admit they don't take precautions to address the impacts of smoky air or fire before the threat becomes imminent.

The poll also showed a discrepancy between Eastern and Western Washington residents' mindsets: respondents in the Seattle metro area were twice as likely as their Spokane counterparts to say they're not at all concerned about the threat of wildfire (22% vs. 11%). The difference between Portland and Spokane residents wasn't as pronounced, with 17% of Portlanders saying they're not at all concerned.

Conversely in Spokane, where the reality of wildfire threat is significant, nine out of 10 residents (89%) share at least slight concern about the risk of wildfire harming their property or safety.

“We see that our communities are paying attention – the warmer and drier our climate gets, the more we're experiencing frequent and severe weather events like wildfires,” said PEMCO Spokesperson Jennifer Hawton.“But we also see that there's a gap in knowledge – or action – in what residents can do to prepare. At PEMCO, we champion safety above all else. That's why we we're focused on sharing with those around us how they can help keep their family, their neighbors and our communities throughout the Pacific Northwest safe.”

While the number of people concerned about wildfires continues to grow every year, the PEMCO poll also explored how residents are responding to the effects of those fires.

A remarkable 95% of residents worry about polluted, smoky air caused by worsening wildfires, with one in three people agreeing that smoky conditions significantly impact their health and well-being. In response, respondents statewide are more likely to buy an air purifier for their home to prepare for wildfires than to take other actions, and half of all residents say they do – which is up from 37% in 2022 when PEMCO last asked what steps people take to protect themselves.

Similarly, residents who report they rely on the air quality index (AQI) – a tool used to measure hazardous pollution levels in ambient air across the U.S. – is also up considerably since 2022. Nearly twice as many respondents say they always check the AQI to determine their daily plans compared to those who always checked it in 2022 (22% vs. 13%).

When the air quality is bad, 52% of residents report the first change they make to their daily routine is to avoid exercising outdoors, followed by 24% who say they will not spend any time outdoors at all under bad air quality conditions.

“We are deeply committed to helping our communities understand the risks associated with wildfires and take proactive measures to prevent them,” Hawton said.“As these fires increasingly threaten urban areas, we will continue to promote year-round prevention strategies to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in the Pacific Northwest.”

For a complete summary of PEMCO's proprietary poll results visit , where you'll find responses collected by Qualtrics in July 2024.

About the PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll

PEMCO Mutual Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by Qualtrics, that asked Washington and Oregon residents questions about attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The sample size, 420 respondents in the Seattle Metro (King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties) region, 402 respondents in the Portland Metro (Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas, Washington Counties), and 383 respondents in the Spokane area (Spokane and Stevens Counties) yields an accuracy of +/- 5.0% respectively at the 95% confidence level. In other words, if this study were conducted 100 times, in 95 instances the data will not vary by more than the associated error range.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, and boat coverage. We are honored to have been recognized as a Best American Insurance Company by Forbes Magazine based on customer feedback. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education; building greener environments; and increasing risk awareness and safety. To learn more, visit .

