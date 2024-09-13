Riser Fitness, LLC Announces The Appointment Of Industry Veteran Mike Gray As President And Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike Gray, President & COOIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Riser Fitness, LLC, a leading operator of Club Pilates studios, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Gray as President and Chief Operating Officer. This strategic move strengthens the leadership team as Riser Fitness continues its rapid expansion across the United States and prepares for new market opportunities.Mike Gray, an industry veteran with a proven track record of success, joins Riser Fitness after serving as President of Rumble Fitness. He previously held the position of President of Club Pilates, where he was instrumental in scaling the brand from 100 to over 1,000 studios. His deep industry knowledge and experience in growing prominent fitness brands make him an invaluable addition to the Riser Fitness team."I am excited to join Riser Fitness at a time when the company is achieving such impressive growth," said Mike Gray. "I look forward to working with the team to build on this momentum and help drive the company's future success."Jeffrey Nash, Director of Riser Fitness, also expressed his enthusiasm: "We have worked closely with Mike Gray for the past seven years and couldn't imagine a better fit for our culture. Mike's unparalleled awareness and experience, having grown Club Pilates to what it is today, make him an invaluable addition to our team."About Riser FitnessRiser Fitness, LLC operates 58 Club Pilates studios across the western US. As a franchisee of Club Pilates, Riser is committed to promoting health and wellness through the practice of Pilates. The Company has experienced triple-digit annual growth for the last three years running and was recently included on Inc. Magazine's list of 5,000 fastest growing companies. For more information, visit .

