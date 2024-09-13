Michael & Associates Investigates Why Americans Drink And Drive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) To mark National Sober Day on Sept. 14, the Austin-based criminal defense law firm surveyed Americans to assess DWI/DUI traffic stops, cases, and case outcomes

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Every 39 minutes, an American dies in a DWI or DUI-related accident – and a million DWI/DUI are made each year. Despite the risks, millions of people in the United States choose to drive after drinking.September 14 is National Sober Day. To mark this, Michael & Associates, a criminal defense law firm based in Austin, Texas, surveyed 1,500 Americans to better understand what makes people get behind the wheel when they suspect they may be intoxicated.Here's what we learned.--37% of Americans have driven while suspecting they were intoxicated--More than 25% of this group has been involved in an alcohol-related accident--33% have driven after consuming three or more drinks in two hoursRead the full report at .Michael & Associates is an Austin-based criminal defense law firm. Please email ... for more information or if you would like to schedule a phone or video call with Managing Attorney Ben Michael.Feel free to embed any of the visuals in the report on your website or to use or edit the raw files as needed. Full data sets are available upon request.

