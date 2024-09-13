Brown-Forman Partners With Corrao Group For Salesforce TPM Implementation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leveraging Corrao Group's Expertise to Enhance Business Operations through Salesforce TPM Solution

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown-Forman, a global leader in the beverage alcohol industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with

Corrao Group, a premier Salesforce consulting firm for Retail and Consumer Goods. This collaboration will leverage Corrao Group's extensive business and technical expertise to implement Salesforce solutions that will drive operational efficiency, enhance customer engagement, and support Brown-Forman's continued growth.

The partnership will focus on implementing Salesforce TPM to fully align with Brown-Forman's business objectives, including:



Trade Planning & Budgeting

Trade Promotion Execution Trade Tracking & Optimization

Adam Paton, Senior Finance Manager at Brown-Forman: "Partnering with Corrao Group will be instrumental in ensuring a successful TPM deployment at Brown-Forman. Their expertise in this area will empower us to optimize our strategies, ensuring greater efficiency and effectiveness in our promotional efforts."

Carlos Brito, Senior Consumer Goods Architect at Corrao Group: "Pursuing a successful Salesforce TPM implementation, Brown-Forman, a company renowned for its iconic brands and commitment to excellence, has chosen Corrao Group as its implementation partner in this complex ecosystem of solution implementors," said Carlos Brito, Senior Consumer Goods Architect at Corrao Group. "Our team is dedicated to delivering a Salesforce solution tailored to Brown-Forman's unique complexities and needs, enabling them to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and drive growth. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of leveraging technology to achieve business success, and we are committed to ensuring a seamless and impactful Salesforce implementation."

This partnership underscores Brown-Forman's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. By implementing Salesforce with the guidance of Corrao Group, Brown-Forman aims to further solidify its position as a leader in the beverage alcohol industry.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation has been building exceptional spirits brands for more than 150 years, responsibly upholding our founding promise of "Nothing Better in the Market." Our portfolio of premium brands includes the Jack Daniel's Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Herradura, el Jimador, Korbel, New Mix, Old Forester, The Glendronach, Glenglassaugh, Benriach, Diplomático Rum, Chambord, Gin Mare, Fords Gin, Slane, and Coopers' Craft. With a team of approximately 5,700 employees worldwide, we proudly share our passion for premium beverages in more than 170 countries. Discover more about us at brown-forman and stay connected through LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About Corrao Group

Corrao Group is a leading Salesforce consulting firm, specializing in Retail and Consumer Goods, with over 30 years of experience in providing business and technical expertise to organizations across various industries. Specializing in Salesforce implementation, optimization, and integration, Corrao Group helps clients maximize the value of their Salesforce investment and achieve their business goals. Please visit corraogroup

to learn more.



Media Contacts:

Corrao Group

Jack Corrao III

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Corrao Group

