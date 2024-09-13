Trey A. Novara Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Influence And Impact,” Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Trey A. Navara

BIRMINGHAM , AL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Trey A. Novara, in collaboration with Chris Voss and a diverse group of professionals from around the world, has achieved Best-Seller status with their book, "Influence and Impact." Released on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.



A key element of the book's impact is Trey A, Novara's chapter, "What Is Your Why?", In his chapter, Novara draws from personal and professional experiences, illustrating how understanding behavioral finance and embracing a passion for financial planning can transform obstacles into opportunities. Trey A. Novara emphasizes that true financial success comes from both strategic planning and a deep commitment to helping others navigate their financial futures.



About Trey A. Novara:

Since earning his CFP® designation in 2014 and the AWMA® designation in 2022 from the College for Financial Planning®, Trey has demonstrated unwavering dedication to maintaining high ethical standards and competence in wealth planning, risk management, retirement planning, investments, tax planning, and estate planning for high-net-worth individuals and families. His approach ensures that clients retain control over their hard-earned money, allowing them to maximize their success while simplifying complex financial issues.



Trey's commitment to continuous education and professional development enables him to stay at the forefront of industry advancements, providing his clients with the highest quality service. His fiduciary duty to act in his clients' best interests is at the heart of his practice, fostering trust and clarity in all client relationships.



Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Trey is not only a financial expert but also a passionate community advocate. He has held leadership roles in numerous community outreach programs and nonprofit organizations, actively supporting youth programs, local child advocacy centers, and Folds of Honor. Trey's philanthropic efforts are a testament to his dedication to his community.



In his personal time, Trey enjoys spending quality time with his wife, son, and two dogs. He is an avid sports fan, auto enthusiast, and golfer, often found cheering on his alma mater, the Auburn Tigers, driving vintage vehicles, perfecting his golf game, or traveling with his family.



To learn more about Trey Novara, visit:



LinkedIn: Trey Novara

To order your copy of Influence and Impact please visit HERE .

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.