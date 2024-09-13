My Space Shades Unveils New Website With Enhanced Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

My Space Shades Logo

My Space Shades Website

My Space Shades launches an innovative new website with WTMP, offering enhanced access to custom window treatments and improved tools for customer engagement.

- Omar Olortegui, owner of My Space ShadesDEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Space Shades , a trusted custom window company based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly developed website. This innovative platform, created in partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros, is designed to offer a fresh and dynamic online experience that caters to the evolving needs of today's customers.The website features a cutting-edge design and user-friendly interface that allows visitors to easily navigate through My Space Shades' diverse selection of products, including blinds, custom shades, and a variety of shutters . In addition to showcasing the company's offerings, the site provides an array of resources aimed at educating consumers about the latest trends and technologies in window treatments. The integration of expert tips and design advice helps customers find the perfect match for their homes and businesses, ensuring both style and functionality.My Space Shades is committed to delivering personalized service, and the website now makes it easier than ever for customers to schedule in-home consultations . These consultations are tailored to individual preferences, providing custom solutions that align with each customer's aesthetic and practical needs.“Our approach at Window Treatment Marketing Pros is centered on creating digital tools that empower businesses to connect more effectively with their audience,” said Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros.“The new My Space Shades website is designed to offer a more interactive and informative experience, which we believe will greatly benefit their customers.”In addition to the website launch, My Space Shades continues to invest in comprehensive digital marketing strategies, including search engine optimization (SEO), still in collaboration with WTMP, to increase its reach and attract a broader customer base.To experience the new website and learn more about the services offered by My Space Shades, visit or contact the company directly at (561) 892-6866.

