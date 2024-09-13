Gold Producer B2gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) Continues Gains On Project Update News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including reports on trading for B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO ) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G), a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Gold stocks are moving today as gold prices hit record highs, now trading over (Gold Dec 24 GC=F ) $2600, Expectations of a possible jumbo cut from the Fed next week have made gold stocks the ones to watch for traders. Gold bulls have been telling investors this move was in the making for some time, so the bulls are in charge for now.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO ) is trading at $4.3400, up 0.140,gaining 3.33% on volume of over 3.5 Million shares as of this report, making it one of the TSX top volume traders today. The stock is trading at $3.2050, up 0.1050, gaining 3.39% on the NYSE on volume of over 13Million shares .

B2Gold just announced an update for the Goose Project in Nunavut, Canada. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Goose Project Update

All planned construction year to date in 2024 has been completed and project construction and development continues to progress on track for first gold pour at the Goose Project in the second quarter of 2025 followed by a ramp up to commercial production in the third quarter of 2025: B2Gold anticipates that once in commercial production the Goose mine will produce approximately 310,000 ounces of gold per year over the first full five years. Sealift offloading performance has increased this summer due to a newly constructed barge ramp, with seven supply vessels received at the Marine Laydown Area ("MLA"), ahead of schedule, as of early September 2024. Three ships have already completed offloading of supplies and departed Bathurst Inlet ahead of schedule. All vessels are expected to have completed the offload of supplies to the MLA by October 2024.

