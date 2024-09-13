Russia Can End War Now, Says UK PM As Putin Warns West
9/13/2024 3:12:22 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Russia started the conflict in Ukraine and can end it "straight
away”, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said,
Azernews reports referring to BBC.
It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Moscow
would regard Western missiles being fired into Russia as a serious
escalation of the war. Putin told Russian state television that
this would“mean nothing other than the direct participation of
Nato countries - the US and European countries - in the war in
Ukraine."
Sir Keir is in Washington for talks with US President Joe Biden
on Friday, as allies of Kyiv discuss giving Ukraine permission to
fire their missiles at targets inside Russia. "It is their direct
participation," he said. "And, of course, this substantially
changes the very essence, the nature of the conflict.”
He added:“If that is the case, we will take corresponding
decisions based on the threats that will be created to us.” Asked
for his response to the remarks on his flight to Washington, the
prime minister struck a robust tone repeatedly stating that Russia
had started the war.
“Russia started this conflict. Russia illegally invaded Ukraine.
Russia can end this conflict straight away,” he said.
He later added:“To reiterate, it was Russia who started this in
the first place. They caused the conflict, they're the ones who are
acting unlawfully.”
The prime minister and Foreign Secretary David Lammy are on a
blitz of international diplomacy, as Ukraine's allies discuss how
to respond to Iran stepping up its weapons support for Russia.
