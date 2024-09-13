General Staff Update: Fighting Continues In Seven Directions, Situation In Kurakhove Most Challenging

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, a total of 69 combat clashes have occurred along the frontlines, battles are ongoing in seven directions of the front with the situation being the most challenging in the Kurakhove sector.

That is according to the General Staff updat as of 16:00, September 13, Ukrinform saw.

According to the General Staff, the situation on the battlefield remains tense. The Ukrainian defenders continue to actively oppose the enemy, causing losses in manpower and equipment.

The Russian forces keep on targeting Ukrainian settlements in the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

The settlements of Semenivka, Starykove, and Vidrodzhenivske were affected by Russian shelling with barrel artillery and MLRS.

The invaders struck the districts of Pavlivka, Okhtyrka, Yampil and Kisla Dubyna with eight guided aerial bombs.

They also keep on bombing their own people in Kursk region which was attacked by 16 glide bombs throughout the day.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russians conducted one unsuccessful assault at the Ukrainian defensive lines near Hatyshch.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka. Three combat clashes are currently ongoing near Synkivka, Hlushkivka and Lozova.

noin's

In the Lyman sector, the Russian forces carried out 14 attacks throughout the day near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, and Bilohorivka. 10 battles have already been completed, four others are still ongoing.

The invaders employed assault aircraft near Novoyehorivka and Serebrianskyi Forest.

In the Siversk sector, the Russians carried out offensives near Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, and Vyimka. "The Defense Forces of Ukraine are steadily holding the enemy back. So far, three enemy attacks have been repelled," the General Staff informed.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian forces stormed Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar and Andriivka three times. One battle is over, two others are still underway.

The invaders hit Bondarne and Chasiv Yar with guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, supported by aviation, the Russian troops attacked twice near Dachne. Nine guided aerial bombs were dropped on Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka and Petrivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, throughout the day, the enemy 11 times attempted to dislodge the Ukrainian forces from their positions near Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske, and Hrodivka. The Ukrainian defenders are holding back the onslaught, nine attacks have already been repelled, two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Russians carried out 21 attacks near Ukrainsk, Zhelane Pershe, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka. Currently, four battles are ongoing near Kostiantynivka and Zhelane Pershe.

toup to 70,to

In the Vremivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults near Katerynivka, Vuhledar, and Zolota Nyva. Three clashes are still underway near Vuhledar.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Ukrainian defenders repulsed one enemy attack, another one is ongoing.

The settlements of Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka and Kozatske were struck with unguided air missiles.

In the Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors, the Russian forces have not conducted offensive operations so far.

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 143 combat clashes took place along the frontlines over the past day.