France Condemns North Korea's Launch Of Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- France on Friday strongly condemned North Korea's launch of a group of short-range ballistic missiles, stressing that this constitutes a new violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

In a statement, the French Foreign said that France affirms its full solidarity with South Korea and Japan, calling on North Korea to immediately end its destabilizing actions and comply without delay with its international obligations. It also called for a return to the negotiating table to engage in the process of complete, verifiable, and irreversible abandonment of its nuclear and ballistic programs.

The statement said that France fully engages with its partners to ensure the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and encourage dialogue between all parties.

North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles yesterday, Thursday, flying about 360 kilometers before falling into the East Sea, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry. (end)

