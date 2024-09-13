AMD In India: Harnessing The Transformative Power Of Collaboration To Boost STEM Education

(MENAFN- 3BL) In India, there is growing demand for skilled professionals in the industry. But due to the limited access to quality education, and constraints that many young people face, there are educational gaps.

For AMD, a skilled, resilient, and diverse workforce is essential, and to create this, we partner with organizations to support young people in their careers. Two of our initiatives in 2023 aimed to increase the employability and income prospects of disadvantaged youth and to encourage students to pursue a STEM education.

In partnership with United Way of Delhi, AMD supported the Special Workforce Development in Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) program. Over the course of six months, more than 200 people aged 18 to 29 from socio-economically underserved communities received 300 hours of structured training and apprenticeship, focused on providing practical skills essential for the sector.

Following an admissions process, participants attended counseling sessions, site visits to relevant institutions, and a comprehensive three-month ESDM course, with training ranging from industrial electronic product design to testing and measurement instruments application.

AMD also supports and empowers students in India through our partnerships with ten NGOs in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore to champion STEM education and foster transformative change. Through 13 projects strategically implemented at 142 Government schools and 7 Government colleges in 2023, over 32,000 students gained a deeper understanding of STEM concepts and learned to build robots.

The projects include EcosySTEM, led by Quest Alliance, a nonprofit trust that enables self-learning, which resulted in a 30% increase in parent-teacher meeting attendance, and Robotics in Academics, led by Soham Academy of Human Excellence, where over 5,000 school children learned robotics. AMD also partnered with the United Way of Delhi on the STEM Lab on Wheels initiative, in collaboration with the Education Department of Government of National Capital Territory of in Delhi, to close STEM education gaps for socio–economically underserved communities in urban and rural areas.

As well as imparting knowledge, these projects also nurture curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, paving the way for a brighter and more innovative future.

Read more at .

Originally published in AMD 2023-24 Corporate Responsibility Report .