American Outdoor Brands To Participate In CL King Conference


9/13/2024 1:31:02 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that it will participate in CL King's 22nd Annual Best Ideas conference (virtual event) on Monday, September 16, 2024.
To attend the American Outdoor Brands event, please reach out to CL King for details.
Investors can access the company's webcast presentation, scheduled for September 16, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. ET, at .
An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts,
including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, outdoor cooking, and personal security and personal defense products.
The Company produces innovative, high quality products under brands including BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT!TM; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®.
For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit aob .

Contact:
Liz Sharp, VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(573) 303-4620

SOURCE American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

PR Newswire

