DUPR AND SPORTIME PICKLEBALL PARTNER TO DRIVE GROWTH OF THE GAME THROUGH LEVEL-BASED PLAY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating presented by Delaware Life) and SPORTIME, one of the country's leading racket providers and operators, announced a long-term partnership with the goal of having a dynamic impact on the growth and development of pickleball in the United States. Together, DUPR and SPORTIME will collaborate on various initiatives to promote level-based play and provide world-class pickleball experiences for players of all levels.As part of the partnership, SPORTIME Pickleball will adopt DUPR as its official rating system and will use DUPR to coordinate club events, tournaments, level rated play and more. SPORTIME anticipates that its active players will all utilize the DUPR system.“SPORTIME Pickleball's partnership with DUPR underscores our commitment to provide our players with the best and most diverse pickleball programming in the Northeast”, says Joe Siegel, SPORTIME Pickleball's Managing Director.“DUPR is the industry's gold standard for evaluating a player's level. Our partnership enables us to offer our players a variety of great programs and events that will allow them to compete with and against other players at their levels, which we know is critical to having a positive pickleball experience. SPORTIME and DUPR is a win-win relationship!”“SPORTIME Pickleball and DUPR share a common goal of making pickleball even more accessible, enjoyable and competitive for players of all levels,” says Tito Machado, CEO of DUPR.“Together, we are working to grow the game and to unify the sport for all players under a single common language. Clubs and facilities across the country and around the world look to SPORTIME for inspiration in growing pickleball in their communities, and we are proud to enhance their efforts to drive even more fun pickleball playing opportunities and continue to support the growth of the game.”DUPR evaluates players based on match results to provide a real-time, reliable assessment of their skill levels. The dynamic rating system analyzes a player's match results on a scale ranging in value from 2.000 - 8.000. All players, regardless of their age, gender or location, are rated on the same scale, making it easier to organize and find competitive, level-based play.With 68 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts across multiple locations, including Central Long Island, the Hamptons, Westchester County, New York City and the Capital Region, SPORTIME Pickleball is New York's largest and most active pickleball community. This fall, SPORTIME will open new, dedicated, state-of-the-art, pickleball facilities in Englewood, NJ and Westbury, NY. The 30,000 square foot Englewood site will feature 12 indoor, climate-controlled courts, a pro shop and great social spaces. The Westbury site will be the largest indoor pickleball facility in New York State, and will feature 13 indoor courts, with great amenities. In the next 24 months, SPORTIME Pickleball will be opening additional sites in Armonk, NY, Yorktown Heights, NY, and Wayne, NJ.Learn more about SPORTIME Pickleball at .###About DUPR presented by Delaware LifeDUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) presented by Delaware Life, is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues, and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender, and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale.DUPR is the official pickleball rating of leagues, tournaments and clubs around the world, including UPA, PPA, MLP, Pickleball, LifeTime, The Picklr, National Team Pickleball League, National Pickleball League, Pickleball England and Asian Pickleball Association, among others. Players and operators can visit to sign up and learn more.About SPORTIME PickleballSPORTIME Pickleball will operate dedicated pickleball sites throughout the Northeast and is poised to become the leading pickleball club operator in the NY Tri-State area and beyond. SPORTIME's existing infrastructure, management, programming expertise, and player database of more than 40,000 active members/players, provides the organization with the resources and foundation to ambitiously scale. SPORTIME recently opened the largest indoor pickleball facility on Long Island: a 12 court facility at their Port Washington location. Each future SPORTIME Pickleball location will feature 10-20 state-of-the-art pickleball courts that will be available for social and competitive open play sessions, court-time rentals, tournaments, clinics, instruction, and private events. Some locations will also feature restaurant and event spaces.

