Kids India 2024: Unveiling The Future Of Play In India's Rapidly Growing Toy Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 13th September 2024: Kids India 2024 trade show, India's premier for the toy and children's products industry, kicked off today at the Jio Centre, Mumbai. Organized by the world's largest toy fair organisers in Germany, Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd. - this year's event brings together leading manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and professionals, showcasing the latest trends, innovations, and products shaping the future of play in India.

The fair is supported by key industry associations, including the Sports Goods Export Promotion Council (SGEPC) and The All India Toy Manufacturers' Association (TAITMA), Ministry of Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and managed by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.



The opening ceremony featured several distinguished speakers, each providing valuable insights into the current state and future direction of the toy industry.



Christian Ulrich, Spokesperson of the Executive Board, Spielwarenmesse eG, reflected on Kids India's impact, stating,“Since 2013, our event has significantly contributed to the growth of India's toy industry, connecting new players with both domestic and international buyers. Kids India offers a unique platform for Indian companies, especially those new to global trade shows, to access international markets and meet key buyers. It truly represents \'Made in India for Global Play.\' The growing number of Indian participants at Spielwarenmesse reinforces our belief in the Indian market's potential.”



Ms. Ute Brockmann, Deputy Director General, Indo German Chamber of Commerce, highlighted India's expensive economic potential, stating,“India's dynamic market and growing innovation ecosystem offer significant opportunities for both domestic and global investments. As the country strengthens its global presence, it is set to drive substantial economic growth across various sectors.” She added,“This growth also presents exciting opportunities for companies in the toy industry.”



India's toy industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing consumer demand, rising disposable incomes, and a growing focus on quality and safety standards. Domestic production now accounts for nearly 70% of the market, with the sector benefiting from the“Make in India” initiative. The market is expected to exceed USD 3 billion by 2028, establishing India as a global hub for toy production.



Tarun Dewan, Executive Director of the Sports Goods Export Promotion Council (SGEPC), spoke about India\'s growing role in the global toy export market, highlighting the alignment of Indian manufacturers with international safety standards and the rising production capabilities that are opening new growth avenues.



\"India's ability to meet global safety standards and deliver high-quality, innovative products is positioning us as a key exporter. Kids India 2024 fosters collaboration and networking opportunities between the exhibitors and the overseas buyers invited by SGEPC, that are vital for expanding India's footprint on the global stage,\" Dewan remarked.



Manish Kukreja, President of The All India Toy Manufacturers Association (TAITMA), focused on the industry\'s shift towards eco-friendly and educational toys, while highlighting the increasing adoption of sustainable production methods and the role of technology in driving toy innovation.



\"Indian manufacturers are embracing sustainability and innovation, and we are seeing a surge in demand for products that promote creativity, education, and environmental responsibility. Kids India 2024 reflects the ingenuity of Indian manufacturers in adapting to both domestic and international trends,\" Kukreja commented.



The opening ceremony culminated in a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a VIP tour of the exhibition, where the latest innovative products were showcased, from traditional toys such as board games and soft toys to STEM based learning and educational tools.



This year, Startup India is a prominent partner, supporting entrepreneurs and startups who are transforming the Indian toy industry with their innovative ideas and products. Suyash Tripathi, Assistant Manager at Startup India, Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Govt. of India, emphasized the growing role of startups in the toy market. \"The toy industry is seeing a wave of innovation driven by startups. Whether it\'s eco-friendly materials or tech-enhanced toys, entrepreneurs are reshaping this market. Startup India is proud to be a part of this ecosystem and to support the next generation of leaders in this space,\" said Tripathi.



With its focus on innovation, sustainability, and growth, Kids India 2024 provides a vital platform for industry stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of play. As India continues to align its toy safety standards with international norms, expand its manufacturing base, and innovate with technology, the country is well on its way to becoming a global leader in toy production.





