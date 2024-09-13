عربي


Armenian Security Council Secretary Discusses Processes In S Caucasus With Japanese FM

9/13/2024 9:24:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Tsuge Yosifumi as part of his business trip to this country.

Azernews reports via Armenian mass media that the press service of the Security Council of Armenia reported on this.

Further to the report, during the negotiations, the parties exchanged views on the security situation in the South Caucasus and recent events.

The sides discussed the possibilities of developing bilateral relations between Armenia and Japan in various fields.

It should be noted that Armen Grigoryan recently visited South Korea on a business trip and held a number of meetings there.

AzerNews

