Armenian Security Council Secretary Discusses Processes In S Caucasus With Japanese FM
9/13/2024 9:24:59 AM
Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with
Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Tsuge Yosifumi as part
of his business trip to this country.
Azernews reports via Armenian mass media that the press service
of the Security Council of Armenia reported on this.
Further to the report, during the negotiations, the parties
exchanged views on the security situation in the South Caucasus and
recent events.
The sides discussed the possibilities of developing bilateral
relations between Armenia and Japan in various fields.
It should be noted that Armen Grigoryan recently visited South
Korea on a business trip and held a number of meetings there.
