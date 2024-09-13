FAMILY FUN AWAITS WHEN THE GUNDAM BASE MOBILE USA TOUR LANDS IN KNOXVILLE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is excited to invite families to experience the world of Gundam when the Gundam Base Mobile USA Tour stops in Knoxville, TN this weekend.

From Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 15, the event will be packed with activities designed for Gundam fans of all ages, offering families a unique and engaging way to bond over this beloved anime franchise.

Children and parents alike are invited to stop by the event to part in free, hands-on GUNPLA workshops, where they can build their own model of the iconic RX-78-2 Gundam together, creating memories and sparking creativity. The event also offers fun photo opportunities with a nearly 6-foot tall Gundam Fighter, perfect for capturing those unforgettable family moments.

Gamers can also play sample levels of Gundam Breaker 4 – the latest Gundam video game – and step into a thrilling virtual reality experience that offers entertainment for all skill levels. Families can also enjoy a special photo booth, where they can select their own Gundam-themed background and take home a printed or digital version of their family portrait as a memento of their day.

While at the event, families and collectors can also line up to enter the tour's trailer, which offers a wide variety of GUNPLA models, including limited items.

WHAT ARE GUNDAM AND GUNPLA:

Gundam is a popular Japanese media franchise with a massive fanbase that has significantly influenced the giant robot genre in Japanese and international pop culture. Launched in Japan in 1979, Gundam has been one of the most influential anime brands in the US for 25 years. Gundam is renowned for its complex storytelling, character development, and realistic depiction of mecha warfare. Fans experience Gundam through TV shows, movies, manga, novels, video games, and model kits, known as GUNPLA (Gundam Plastic Models).

This event is taking place at HobbyTown in Knoxville, NJ at 11145 Turkey Drive at the following days and times:.

Friday, September 13 from 12 - 6 pm

Saturday, September 14 from 10 am - 6 pm

Sunday, September 15 from 10 am - 5 pm

Follow all of the Gundam news on Instagram, Facebook, and X, and share your own Gundam Tour highlights!

For a full list of tour locations, visit the official Gundam Base Mobile USA Tour website .

* Both complementary and exclusive GUNPLA models, as well as all activities, are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is a leader in developing engaging, quality toys

that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the

Future." Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in collectibles, children's toys and entertainment today, including Gundam, Tamagotchi®, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes®, Tamashii Nations®, Bandai Hobby and MegaHouse. BNTCA is proud to be the official distributor in the US for Mr. Hobby, nanoblock® and official Studio Ghibli merchandise. For more information, visit bandai .

