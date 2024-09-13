The Parsec Group Acquired By IT Service Alliance Following The Introduction By Rejigg

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejigg announced today that The Parsec Group ("Parsec"), a premier provider of critical infrastructure and operating system managed services, was acquired by IT Service Alliance ("ITSA"), a majority employee and management-owned outsourced IT manager. The positions ITSA to expand its presence across the U.S. by partnering with a leading IT service provider. Rejigg facilitated the initial introduction between Parsec and ITSA via their first-of-its-kind that introduces business owners directly to buyers.

"ITSA is the ideal partner to carry forward Parsec's legacy while fostering the future growth of our employees and our business," said Wayne Sauer, former owner of Parsec. He continued, "I am confident that Graeme and Nadim [ITSA's CEO and President, respectively], along with Strider [Parsec's CEO] and the entire team, will leverage Parsec's core offering and build ITSA into a leading player in the IT Services industry."

Parsec was originally introduced to Graeme and Nadim through Rejigg in February, within weeks of joining the platform. The two parties continued conversations throughout the following months and signed a letter of intent in May. The deal ultimately closed on August 30th.

"We are excited to welcome the Parsec team into the ITSA family. Parsec represents a highly strategic partnership for ITSA due to its esteemed reputation in the IT Services industry and its central location within the United States," stated Nadim Muzayyin, Co-Founder & President at ITSA. "Colorado's growth as a tech hub, combined with Parsec's national service capabilities, makes this acquisition an ideal platform for ITSA to scale talent and expand our customer reach in the coming years."

About The Parsec Group

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Arvada, Colorado, The Parsec Group is a premier provider of critical infrastructure and operating system-managed services, supporting over 130 Enterprise and Fortune 500 customers. Parsec delivers 24x7x365 support for major operating systems, including OpenVMS, AIX, Tru64, UNIX, HP-UX, Oracle Solaris, and Linux. Their service offerings also include remote system administration, monitoring & support, patch analysis, and hosting for clients' critical IT environments. Parsec's top-tier technical team specializes in serving customers within regulated industries such as Healthcare, Industrial, Education, Government, and Defense.

About IT Service Alliance

Founded in 2023, IT Service Alliance (ITSA) is a majority employee and management-owned outsourced IT manager. Their partnership of IT services businesses provides a range of offerings to Enterprise & Fortune 500 customers including outsourced critical IT infrastructure support, operating system monitoring, cybersecurity management, compliance implementation, cloud migration, VoIP services, governance & risk management, and more.

ITSA was co-founded by Nadim Muzayyin and Graeme Hewett to partner with leading IT Services businesses to maximize their potential through shared resources and go-to-market collaboration. Their approach is to create a true partnership model whereby partners, managers, and employees will benefit through direct equity ownership, partnership bonuses, and regional promotion opportunities. This new model brings forward true partnership at the platform level and provides owners with the freedom of business autonomy and the commitment to keeping the business's unique culture.

About Rejigg

Rejigg is a platform that connects owners of small businesses with interested acquirers and investors . Through their proprietary technology, Rejigg enables buyers and sellers to discover new opportunities, message directly with interested parties, and easily schedule introductory calls to explore potential deals. To date, Rejigg has built a marketplace that includes 300+ off-market businesses and has made over 1,500 introductions between small business owners and interested buyers.

Based in San Francisco and venture-backed, Rejigg is simplifying the process of buying and selling SMBs by using technology to eliminate friction in the discovery process, increase transparency, and reduce transaction costs.

Rejigg Contact:

Barrett Glasauer

Founder and CEO

[email protected]

760-280-5169

SOURCE Rejigg

