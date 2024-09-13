Biddeford Trade School Expands With Industry-Leading Indoor Air Quality Solutions From Thinklite Air

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BIDDEFORD, Maine, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biddeford Regional Center of (BRCT) is opening its newly expanded vocational wing, equipped with innovative mock hotel rooms and spaces. The expansion aims to provide students with immersive experiences that prepare them for careers in trades such as plumbing, carpentry, and hospitality.

ThinkLite Air Purilux LED Air Purifying Light & GBAC STARTM Registered Flair IAQ Monitor

GBAC STARTM Registered ThinkLite Air Flair

Along with advanced equipment, BRCT is prioritizing student and staff health by partnering with ThinkLite Air for best-in-class indoor air quality (IAQ) management. The school installed ThinkLite Flair IAQ monitors and Purilux units in the new wing, ensuring continuous air quality detection, reporting, and improvement to create a healthier and safer environment.

Meeting the New Standard for IAQ Post-COVID

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, schools made significant investments to reduce infections, but proving their long-term effectiveness has been challenging. Biddeford Schools Superintendent Jeremy Ray views this pilot project as a transformative step in promoting the well-being of students and staff.

"Being a high-profile school, it's essential for us to set the standard in indoor air quality, not just for the safety of our students and staff but also to communicate our results effectively to the community. We needed a solution that was affordable, energy-efficient, and space-saving to fit seamlessly into our environments. ThinkLite Air delivered exactly that, providing tools to monitor and improve air quality in real-time," said Ray.

The ThinkLite Air Purilux units, installed in the culinary section, combine energy-efficient LED lighting with air purification. The ThinkLite Air Flair monitor offers real-time IAQ data, empowering school officials to measure and share results with students, staff, parents, and the community.

Energy Efficiency Meets Indoor Wellness

ThinkLite Air's Purilux units not only improve IAQ but also align with ASHRAE guidelines by supplementing or reducing HVAC system usage, enhancing air treatment and reducing energy consumption.

Kevin Roche, Principal of DI Manufacturing Solutions, emphasized the long-term benefits: "Biddeford Schools are setting a new standard for wellness and sustainability in education. The energy savings from the Purilux units are just as impressive as the air purification."

Looking Ahead: Continued Partnership and Expansion

Biddeford Schools plans to expand their partnership with ThinkLite Air to enhance IAQ across more campuses, including Biddeford High School in 2025 and a new facility in 2026. This effort aligns with the school's commitment to wellness and sustainability through space-saving, energy-efficient technology.

