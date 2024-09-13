Diebold Nixdorf's Joern Foerster Receives Leaders In Supply Chain Award 2024 By Alcott Global

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Honored for his outstanding leadership in key initiatives toward a more resilient, regionalized and digitized

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 13,

2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joern Foerster, Diebold Nixdorf senior vice president, chain, has received the "Leaders in Supply Chain Award 2024"

from Alcott Global. Foerster was honored on Sept. 12, 2024, as one of 30 top global supply chain leaders. The jury of experts honored multiple important initiatives and successes in the supply chain Foerster and the Diebold Nixdorf team have achieved in recent years, including:

Joern Foerster honored with“Leaders in Supply Chain Award 2024” by Alcott Global

Moving from a centralized manufacturing environment to a distributed model to reduce lead times for customers;

Developing new suppliers in key locations globally, including near-shoring to the company's North America hub in North Canton, Ohio, to ensure a more agile supply chain operation; Optimizing its global supply chain footprint to provide greater flexibility and resilience while reducing significant goods in transit.

Foerster, who has worked for Diebold Nixdorf in various roles with growing responsibility during the last 25 years, said: "I am delighted to receive this award which, importantly, I accept on behalf of my leadership team and the entire Diebold Nixdorf global supply chain team. Over the last years, our efforts to stabilize and constantly improve our supply chain have been an enabler of success for our company's performance, which makes me very proud. I look forward to working with my team to further optimize our supply chain each and every day."



Frank Baur, executive vice president, Operational Excellence at Diebold Nixdorf said : "I proudly congratulate Joern on this well-deserved award. Under his leadership, our supply chain management has built strong capabilities and is a differentiating force. Utilizing Lean principles, we have created strong momentum on our continuous improvement journey to operational excellence with measurable impact to free cash flow, margin expansion and profit improvements."

Every year, the Alcott Global Leaders in Supply Chain Award honors the top 30 personalities in the supply chain sector, highlighting the important work those supply chain leaders accomplish by digitalizing operations and driving forward decarbonization and sustainability. To be selected as one of the Top 30 supply chain leaders, nominees must submit a case study that is evaluated and ranked by a jury of experts from different regions around the world. Additionally, over 2,000 C-level executives were invited to vote for the remarkable leaders.

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global provides executive search solutions for key positions at all pillars of end-to-end value chains, from general management to overall supply chain operations, including non-executive board roles. Through Supplify, Alcott Global matches corporations with the top tech companies to drive change in supply chain and logistics. In the Makers & Movers face-to-face events, Alcott Global brings together value chain executives to connect, collaborate, and innovate - forums focused on business value creation.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD ), Incorporated, automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit

for more information.

