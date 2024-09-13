Cisdem Appcrypt For Android Released To Lock Apps And Block Websites

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cisdem is happy to announce the release of Cisdem AppCrypt for Android 2.0.0. Cisdem AppCrypt is an app lock and website blocker rolled into one.



“The desktop version of Cisdem AppCrypt has been around for years and is one of our most popular apps,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem's project manager.“With our expertise and experience, we developed and released the Android version of Cisdem AppCrypt. It allows users to lock apps with a PIN or pattern and block access to websites. It can help with privacy protection, productivity and parental controls. Users can install it from the Google Play Store.”



Cisdem AppCrypt for Android 2.0.0 release note:

- Lock individual apps with password or pattern

- Auto re-lock apps after they've been unlocked for a user-selected period, like 10 minutes

- Block access to websites that have been specified by users

- Block access to URLs containing user-specified keywords

- Allow users to schedule app locking and websites blocking

- Auto lock Cisdem AppCrypt itself, protecting users' settings



Cisdem AppCrypt for Android 2.0.0 main features:



1. Lock apps with a PIN or pattern



Cisdem AppCrypt allows users to lock individual apps on Android with a 4- or 6-digit PIN or a pattern. To unlock an app, one needs to enter the PIN or draw the pattern.



2. Offer an Auto Lock App feature



This feature automatically re-lock apps after they have been unlocked for a period of time that the user selected, such as 10 minutes or 20 minutes. This provides a balance between security and convenience.



3. Block access to websites



Cisdem AppCrypt also lets users block websites on Chrome, Samsung Internet, Opera, Opera Mini, Opera GX, Firefox, Edge, and DuckDuckGo. In addition to blocking the websites users have specified, it blocks all URLs that contain any user-specified keyword. Users can temporarily turn on/off blocking a specific website or keyword.



4. Protect your settings



Cisdem AppCrypt locks itself, so only people who know the PIN or pattern can access and change its settings. This way, all the AppCrypt settings are protected.



5. Lock apps and block websites based on schedules



There's a schedule feature, which affects both the app locking feature and website blocking feature. Based on the default schedule, the locking of apps and blocking of websites are permanent.



Users are allowed to edit, add, turn on/off and delete schedules (including the default one). Users can set or edit a schedule by selecting the days of the week and times of day.



6. Easy to use and versatile



Cisdem AppCrypt has a very simple and easy-to-understand interface, making it easy to use for everyone. It can be used to protect apps, block access to apps at certain times, block distracting websites, block inappropriate websites, etc.



Price and availability

Cisdem AppCrypt for Android 2.0.0 is available for installation in the Google Play Store: It's free to install and currently free to use.



