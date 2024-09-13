Documentationconsultancy Relaunches Its Asset Management Documents As Per ISO 55001 With 85 Editable Files

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Documentationconsultancy reintroduces ISO 55001 documents toolkit for the Asset Management System. To gain ISO 55001 certification, businesses must implement Asset Management System and prepared document as per their requirements. All asset types and organizations can benefit from effective asset management that saves money, time, and labour according to the ISO 55001:2014 standard. A thorough and efficient approach to organizational asset management is ensured by the extensive collection of required and supporting documents on asset management provided by the ISO 55001:2014 Documentation Toolkit.



The ISO 55001 documents toolkit includes more than 85 editable MS Word files, which is based on the requirements of Asset Management standard. They also offer online ISO 55001:2014 Documentation Consultancy services, helping businesses with document preparation and offering web chat and video conferencing support. By eliminating the need to learn system implementation requirements and documentation processes, our ready-to-use documents and templates help improve system implementation and audit while also saving time and money.



Documentationconsultancy offers ready to use ISO 55001 documents like asset manual with 20 files, Procedures with 10 editable files, 04 files of Process approach, Work plan, 05 Exhibits, Sample Blank formats and Templates with 36 files, Audit checklist, Sample Risk Assessment Sheet, and so on. The ISO 55001 Audit checklist includes more than 500 Audit questions.



User can edit the ISO 55001 documents as per their requirements. The straightforward writing style of ISO 55001:2014 documents was created to reduce preparation time and expense. Along with covering best practices for ongoing improvement, they describe the baseline asset management system. The documentation toolkit is sent online in an editable soft copy following the purchase. The kit was created by a skilled group of ISO 55001 consultants who invested over 1000 hours in the preparation process. Businesses can use this kit to assist them obtain ISO 55001 certification from the top certifying authority. At different stages, the contents have been checked and validated. To know more, visit here:



About Documentationconsultancy

For all ISO certifications as well as other international system and product certifications, Documentationconsultlancy offers online ISO documentation consultation. The website also offers pre-made ISO documentation toolkits that save time. The company employs a staff of highly qualified consultants with vast experience installing systems and/or preparing documentation for ISO certification, and it serves over 1800 clients. Contacting the company from any location in the world allows organizations seeking ISO certification to save time and money during the certification process. Additionally, the company offers online documentation and certification consultation services. All communication under this E-documentation consulting program will happen online via phone conversations, emails, and conferences.







