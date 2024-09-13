KAB Strike On Yampil: Two Killed And Six Wounded, Including Child
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of wounded in Yampil, Sumy region, after a morning air strike increased to six people.
This was reported on facebook by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“Preliminarily, two people were killed in the shelling, 6 were injured, including one child,” the statement said.
It is noted that apartment buildings and a hospital were damaged. There is no electricity supply in the village.
According to the Sumy Prosecutor's Office in Telegram ,“a 54-year-old man who was injured in Yampil due to a KAB (Guided aerial bomb) on September 13 at about 9 am died in hospital.”
The wounded child is 4 years old.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops attacked the village of Yampil, Shostka district, Sumy region, with three guided bombs in the morning, killing a civilian and injuring three people, including a child.
Photo: press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration
