(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials: Psychedelic Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a review of global psychedelic therapeutic clinical trials. The aim of this report is to identify key analyses and segmentations of these trials. As the number of psychedelic therapeutic clinical trials continues to increase, a deeper understanding of these trials, such as sponsor type, location, and phase, are reviewed.

Scope



Non-industry sponsors outnumber industry sponsors for psychedelic therapy trials. They account for 58% of psychedelic therapy trials, with the largest margin of difference seen in 2021.

Yale University is the leading non-industry sponsor while Johnson & Johnson is the leading industry sponsor.

Central nervous system is by far the top therapy area for psychedelic therapy trials, tested in 92% of all psychedelic therapy trials. The top indication is depression.

At the country level, the US leads with 88% of all North American studies, followed by China. Phase II trials of psychedelic therapies have outnumbered all other phases since 2013.

Reasons to Buy



Identifies and analyzes psychedelic therapeutic clinical trials by multiple trial designs, such as trial start year, geographic distribution, phase and drug details.

Examines the cause of the increase of psychedelic clinical trials.

Gives reasons for certain trends seen in psychedelic trials.

Breaks down trials by sponsor type and top sponsors.

Looks at the virtual components used for psychedelic trials. Describes the leading drugs used in psychedelic trials.

Companies Featured



Yale University

Johnson & Johnson

Shire Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Lykos UCB

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table and Figures

2 Executive Summary

3 Introduction



Report Scope Methodology

4 Psychedelic Therapeutic Trials



Number of psychedelic therapy trials, by status (2003-24)

Psychedelic therapy trials, by regional distribution (2013-24)

Number of Psychedelic therapy trials, by top five countries (2018-24)

Number of Psychedelic therapy trials, by top five US States

Psychedelic therapy clinical trials, by year and phase (2013-24)

Psychedelic clinical trials, by sponsor type (2004-24)

Psychedelic clinical trials, by top 10 non-industry sponsors

Psychedelic clinical trials, by top 10 industry sponsors

Terminated/suspended/withdrawn psychedelic therapy clinical trials, by leading sponsors

Terminated/suspended/withdrawn psychedelic therapy clinical trials, by leading reason

Number of psychedelic clinical trials, by virtual component and type of mobile healthcare

Single-country and multinational psychedelic therapy trials, by region

Top 10 indications in psychedelic therapy clinical trials, by phase

Top 10 psychedelic therapies, by clinical trial count Top five psychedelic drugs with highest drug-specific likelihood of approval

6 Key Findings

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900