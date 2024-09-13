Psychedelic Therapeutics Clinical Trials Research Report 2024 Featuring Yale University, Johnson & Johnson, Shire Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Lykos, And UCB
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials: Psychedelic Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a review of global psychedelic therapeutic clinical trials. The aim of this report is to identify key analyses and segmentations of these trials. As the number of psychedelic therapeutic clinical trials continues to increase, a deeper understanding of these trials, such as sponsor type, location, and phase, are reviewed.
Scope
Non-industry sponsors outnumber industry sponsors for psychedelic therapy trials. They account for 58% of psychedelic therapy trials, with the largest margin of difference seen in 2021. Yale University is the leading non-industry sponsor while Johnson & Johnson is the leading industry sponsor. Central nervous system is by far the top therapy area for psychedelic therapy trials, tested in 92% of all psychedelic therapy trials. The top indication is depression. At the country level, the US leads with 88% of all North American studies, followed by China. Phase II trials of psychedelic therapies have outnumbered all other phases since 2013.
Companies Featured
Yale University Johnson & Johnson Shire Pharmaceuticals Pfizer Lykos UCB
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table and Figures
2 Executive Summary
3 Introduction
4 Psychedelic Therapeutic Trials
Number of psychedelic therapy trials, by status (2003-24) Psychedelic therapy trials, by regional distribution (2013-24) Number of Psychedelic therapy trials, by top five countries (2018-24) Number of Psychedelic therapy trials, by top five US States Psychedelic therapy clinical trials, by year and phase (2013-24) Psychedelic clinical trials, by sponsor type (2004-24) Psychedelic clinical trials, by top 10 non-industry sponsors Psychedelic clinical trials, by top 10 industry sponsors Terminated/suspended/withdrawn psychedelic therapy clinical trials, by leading sponsors Terminated/suspended/withdrawn psychedelic therapy clinical trials, by leading reason Number of psychedelic clinical trials, by virtual component and type of mobile healthcare Single-country and multinational psychedelic therapy trials, by region Top 10 indications in psychedelic therapy clinical trials, by phase Top 10 psychedelic therapies, by clinical trial count Top five psychedelic drugs with highest drug-specific likelihood of approval
6 Key Findings
7 Appendix
