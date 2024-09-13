Pentas Flora Ushers In A New Era Of Sustainable Lubricants With The Launch Of RRBO Group II+ N150

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(L-R): Dr. H. Ernest Henderson, YBhg Dato' Mahamad bin Hussain, Ashley Chong, Datuk Mohammed Pintaz Badar and Ng Chai Heng during the official launch of Pentas Flora's RRBO Group II+ N150.

Ng Chai Heng, Gunaprasath Bupalan and Dr. Henderson in action during the ceremony.

(L-R) - Gunaprasath Bupalan, Rizal Kamaruzzaman, Sashi Ambi, Nordin Abdullah, Davent Low and Daniel Koh discussing the transition to a circular model and its implications for businesses and society, during the Joint ALIA/F&L Asia Lubricant at KLCC.

- Gunaprasath BupalanKUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pentas Flora , a leading provider of sustainable base oil solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its Re-refined Base Oil (RRBO ) Group II+ N150. This groundbreaking product marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards a cleaner, greener future.The launch event, held on September 11, 2024, at the prestigious EQ Hotel Kuala Lumpur, drew delegates from across the globe. Attendees witnessed firsthand the culmination of years of research, development, and innovation as Pentas Flora introduced its latest offering to the market.Following the successful launch of its Group I Eco-Base oil in 2022, Pentas Flora has now mastered the process of producing Group II+ and Group III base oils, solidifying its position as one of the few RRBO producers in Malaysia capable of offering these higher-quality products.RRBO Group II+ N150 is a premium base oil that offers exceptional performance, improved fuel economy, extended drain intervals, and reduced emissions. Its superior properties make it ideal for a wide range of lubricant applications, from automotive to industrial."We are thrilled to introduce RRBO Group II+ N150 to the market," said Ng Chai Heng, Director of Pentas Flora. "This product represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing sustainable and high-performance base oils. By utilising advanced re-refining technologies, we are able to minimise our environmental impact while delivering exceptional quality."The launch of RRBO Group II+ N150 highlights Pentas Flora's dedication to sustainability and innovation. The company's re-refining process helps reduce waste and emissions, contributing to a more circular economy. By choosing Pentas Flora's products, customers can demonstrate their commitment to environmental responsibility.A key highlight of the launch event was a presentation delivered by Dr. H. Ernest Henderson, Technical Director of Base Oils and Lubricant Products at Pentas Flora. Dr. Henderson, a renowned expert in the field, shared valuable insights into the journey of base stocks and re-refining. His expertise further underscored the significance of Pentas Flora's achievement in developing RRBO Group II+ N150.Another notable moment was the statement made by Gunaprasath Bupalan, Pentas Flora's Corporate Communications Consultant. Gunaprasath emphasised the company's commitment to responsible waste management and its innovative re-refining technology. He stated, "At Pentas Flora, responsible waste management isn't just a service, it's a core value. Through our 'Cradle to Cradle' approach, we go beyond simply collecting waste. Our focus is on Re-refining, Recovery, and Beneficial Reuse of Oils (RRBO). This innovative technology allows us to transform potentially harmful waste into valuable resources, minimising environmental impact while creating a circular economy."As a grand finale to the event, Pentas Flora surprised attendees with a groundbreaking announcement. In addition to the successful launch of their RRBO Group II+ N150, the company revealed that they had also achieved the remarkable feat of producing Group III RRBO. This accomplishment, a testament to Pentas Flora's technological powers and commitment to innovation, positions Malaysia as a leader in sustainable base oil production. The company announced that along RRBO Group II+N150, Group III RRBO production has already begun and is ready for commercialisation.Prior to the launch event, Dr. Henderson and Gunaprasath also participated in the Joint ALIA/F&L Asia Lubricant Exhibition at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Dr. Henderson's talk focused on Re-refined Base Oil and Synthetic Base Stocks, while Gunaprasath's talk was on Scheduled Waste Management for a Sustainable Malaysia.In addition, Gunaprasath also moderated a Roundtable Discussion on Circular Economy at the said exhibition. The roundtable discussion featured renowned panelists from various industries, including Sashi Ambi: Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at BMW Group Malaysia, Nordin Abdullah: Founder of NewsHubAsia and Malaysia Global Business Forum, Rizal Kamaruzzaman: Executive Director of Tindakan Strategi Sdn Bhd and Co-Founder of GoBarakah, Davent Low: CEO of Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd and Daniel Koh: Head of Plant Operations at Pentas Flora. The panellists explored the transition to a circular economy model and its implications for businesses and society.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------For more information about Pentas Flora and its range of sustainable base oil solutions, please visit or contact Vivi Loh at ... / +60 12-5663781.For media inquiries, please contact Carey Yap at ... / +6012336378.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ABOUT PENTAS FLORAPentas Flora is Malaysia's largest and most trusted comprehensive and consolidated waste management company. With more than 12 years of experience under our belt, we are well-known as specialists in managing scheduled waste for clients from various industries.Our main goal is to provide an end-to-end solution for hazardous waste management with specialised re-refining services where we produce fuel oil and Re-refined Base Oil (RRBO) from waste oil, in order to create a sustainable green environment for the nation. To date, our proactive solution has recovered the vast majority of industrial waste in Malaysia.

Launch of Pentas Flora RRBO Group II+ N150

