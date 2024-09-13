Weekly Recap: 15 Retail Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including the return of Smoked Brisket at Chipotle, Old Navy's 30th anniversary and new 16 cases from OtterBox.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.

PR Newswire Weekly Consumer Press Release Roundup, Sept. 9-13, 2024. Photo provided by Target Corporation.

Comedy legend Will Ferrell recreates Fleetwood Mac's iconic "Everywhere" to show consumers how to shop and earn rewards with PayPal, even in-store.Bruce Thorn, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The actions we are taking today will enable us to move forward with new owners who believe in our business and provide financial stability, while weoptimize our operational footprint, accelerate improvement in our performance, and deliver on our promise to be the leader in extreme value."Chipotle's Mexican-inspired, tender Smoked Brisket returns to the menu after three years at participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time.The healthy and sustainable online grocer taps Instacart's Carrot Ads solution to help brands connect with consumers throughout their shopping journey. Thrive Market will leverage Instacart's solution to create a more personalized member experience, and drive value for the high-quality and sustainable brands on its platform.Evergreen is a deep forest green with a lush matte finish, the brand's first true walnut wood bowl, brass accents and more. Evergreen brings the beauty of nature to your countertop as it connects you with the outdoors every time you enter the kitchen.The iconic American brand is taking it back to 1994 with a Limited-Edition Product Drop, Campaign, and '90s Throwback Party to honor the brand's past and usher in a bold new future."OtterBox cases are always designed with protection and function at the forefront, and our cases for the iPhone 16 lineup are no exception," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup.The iconic brand known for its cheesy, crunchy, and satisfying snacking experiences arrives across the pond with a reformulated recipe for Cheez-It Snap'd, featuring an extra thin, crispy texture and distinct flavors to appeal to European sensory and taste preferences.The Cuddle Collab collection launches Sept. 21 and features over 180 items - from matching accessories to modern home décor, starting at just $3 - inspired by beloved pet influencers.Offering rapid precision and a powerful cut, the VaporTM is designed for barbers to achieve picture perfect bald fades by comfortably transitioning from bald to fade around the scalp area."Our wagon is so much more than a toy-it helps develop fine and gross motor skills, introduces early learning like animals, numbers and colors, and even encourages pretend play-it's the perfect addition to any playroom," said Karen Balduf, Vice President of Marketing, VTech Electronics North America.New mixology offering, DRIPS by PepsiTM launches with eight exclusive crafted beverages available for purchase including PEPSI® Forever S'mores, TROPICANA® Cotton Candy Lemonade, ROCKSTAR® Pineapple Upside Down Cake, among others.Domino's is giving customers more food for the same price. Introducing MOREflation: when online customers mix and match any two or more medium two-topping pizzas from Domino's for $6.99 each, they can upgrade one of their pizzas to a large for free from Sept. 9-29.Inspired by the popular Korean condiment, SPAM® Gochujang flavored combines spicy, sweet, smoky and umami to create a perfect addition to any occasion, available exclusively at Costco Wholesale Warehouses.Dedicated to reducing single-use plastic in household and personal care products, Cleancult introduces the first foaming toilet bowl cleaner sheets available in multiple scents.

