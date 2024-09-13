Atlético-MG Advances To Copa Do Brasil Semifinals After Goalless Draw With São Paulo
Date
9/13/2024 6:32:51 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Atlético-MG secured their place in the Copa do Brasil semifinals after a 0-0 draw against São Paulo. The result was enough for Atlético-MG to progress, having won the first leg 1-0 at Morumbi Stadium.
The match took place on September 12, 2024, at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte. São Paulo, the defending champions, needed a win to stay in the competition.
However, they struggled to create clear chances against a well-organized Atlético-M defense. Atlético-MG had the better opportunities throughout the game.
Paulinho came close to scoring twice in the first half. Hulk also threatened São Paulo's goal, hitting the post in the second half.
São Paulo's best chance came late in the game. Luciano found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but failed to convert. This miss effectively ended São Paulo's hopes of retaining their title.
The result extends Atlético-MG's 20-year unbeaten home record against São Paulo in matches decided by more than one goal.
It also continues their recent dominance in this fixture, with six wins in their last ten meetings. Atlético-MG will now face Vasco da Gama in the semifinals.
The winner of that tie will meet either Flamengo or Corinthians in the final. São Paulo, meanwhile, must refocus on their Campeonato Brasileiro campaign.
This outcome highlights the competitive nature of Brazilian football. It also demonstrates the importance of home advantage and defensive solidity in cup competitions.
For São Paulo, it's a disappointing end to their title defense. For Atlético-MG, it's a chance to pursue glory in one of Brazil's most prestigious tournaments.
MENAFN13092024007421016031ID1108670374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.