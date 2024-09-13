Production Of Electricity From Renewable Sources Increases In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Based on preliminary data for January-August of this year, Azerbaijan produced 19,235.4 million kWh of electricity, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on his official "X" account.

According to the report, during the specified period, electricity exports from the country amounted to 858.9 million kWh, while imports were 125.5 million kWh.

It was noted that compared to the same period last year, electricity production from sources, including hydropower, increased more than twofold to 2,771.8 million kWh. Consequently, the share of "green energy" in electricity production during this period was 14%.