Statement Of Fadel Al Ali, Chairman Of The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)
Date
9/13/2024 5:19:24 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 'At the Dubai financial Services Authority (DFSA), we are honoured to host our inaugural joint climate finance conference with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). This event underscores the growing importance of transition finance in the journey towards a sustainable, low-carbon future. As regions like the Middle East and Asia share the challenge of reducing reliance on fossil fuels, it is critical that we foster deeper collaboration and dialogue to drive practical solutions. Dubai, through its ambitious Economic Agenda D33, and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), are committed to leading in the ESG space, and we are proud to partner with Hong Kong in this flagship initiative to explore new opportunities, build resilience, and accelerate progress toward net-zero goals.'
