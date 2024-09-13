Alupar Expands Latin American Footprint with $43 Million Peruvian Power Project

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Alupar's Peruvian subsidiary secured the $43 million Runatullo Project, a new electricity transmission initiative, as part of Peru's second transmission project reallocation process.



Located in Junín, central Peru, the project is set for completion by 2029. The 30-year concession begins once operations start, with an annual allowed revenue of $6.2 million.



This venture strengthens Alupar's presence in Latin America. The company now has $732.6 million invested in the region until 2029, generating $105 million in annual revenue.



Alupar is a major Brazilian energy company that develops and operates electricity transmission and generation projects across Latin America.



They play a crucial role in expanding and modernizing power infrastructure in Brazil and the region.







Last month, Alupar won five other Peruvian transmission projects worth $400.2 million. These projects, part of Group 2 auction, involve building transmission lines and substations in Lima, Ayacucho, and Ica.



Alupar's Latin American expansion showcases its growth strategy. The company targets projects with consistent returns in countries with stable regulations.



This move reflects a broader trend of energy infrastructure development in Latin America. As demand for electricity grows, companies like Alupar play a crucial role in building reliable power networks.



The Peruvian government's ongoing auctions for transmission projects highlight the country's commitment to improving its energy infrastructure. This creates opportunities for both local and international companies.



Alupar's success in these auctions demonstrates its competitive edge in the Latin American energy market.



The company's expertise in transmission projects makes it a key player in the region's energy sector.



