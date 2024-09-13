Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 0.72% During Current Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari rose by 0.72 percent during the current week, reaching $2515.70000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold rose from $2497.60960 per ounce recorded last Sunday.

The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded a weekly increase, with silver rising by 2.71 percent to $28.73000 per ounce, up from $27.97000 recorded on Sunday, and platinum by 3.92 percent to $964.28600 per ounce, compared to $927.83350 per ounce at the beginning of the week.

Data on Wednesday showed that US consumer prices rose marginally in August, but underlying inflation showed some stickiness, which could result in the Fed delivering a smaller 25 basis point cut at its upcoming meeting.