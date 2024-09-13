Gujarat Government Announces Relief Package For Msmes Affected By Vadodara Floods

(MENAFN- KNN India) Vadodara, Sep 13 (KNN) In a significant move aimed at supporting the rehabilitation of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hit by recent floods in Vadodara, the Gujarat has unveiled a comprehensive relief package.

This package seeks to aid local businesses that faced heavy losses due to the natural calamity.

Announcing the relief measures on Thursday, a government spokesperson outlined several targeted benefits for affected businesses. For those operating lorries, a lump sum amount of Rs 5,000 will be provided.

Owners of small cabins, with spaces up to 40 square feet, will receive Rs 20,000, while those with permanent cabins larger than 40 square feet will be eligible for Rs 40,000.

These cabins, which form a significant part of Vadodara's small business landscape, were among the worst affected by the floodwaters.

In addition, traders with small and medium-sized permanent shops, known locally as "pucca" shops, will be eligible for a relief amount of Rs 85,000, a measure that is expected to assist numerous retail outlets in recovering from flood damage.

For shop owners with monthly turnovers exceeding Rs 5 lakh, the government has extended the provision of a loan of Rs 20 lakh to cover losses.

In addition, they will be entitled to a loan of Rs 5 lakh at a subsidised interest rate of 7 per cent for a tenure of up to three years, easing the financial burden on larger enterprises in the city.

Deputy Chief Minister Patel, while announcing the relief, stated that affected individuals must submit their applications to the concerned municipal commissioner, Mamlatdar, or chief officer by October 31 to avail the benefits.

Although the government has not disclosed the total financial outlay of the relief package, Patel emphasised that the funds will be disbursed from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

He refrained from providing figures on the overall damage caused by the floods, noting that central government teams are still assessing the extent of the destruction.

In a display of solidarity, Gujarat's ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have pledged to donate their one-month salary to the CMRF to further support flood-affected residents.

The rehabilitation package is seen as a crucial lifeline for Vadodara's MSMEs as they work to rebuild after the disaster.

