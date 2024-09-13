Paytome Honored As Best Ethical Fintech By Wealth & Finance International

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Ethical FinTech Award

AI-Driven

Technology Excellence Award

Celebrating Breakthroughs in Ethical and Sustainable Payment Technologies Globally

- PayToMe

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PayToMe, a leading innovator in AI-driven solutions , is proud to announce it has been named the Best Ethical FinTech Firm – North America by Wealth & Finance International. This prestigious accolade recognizes PayToMe's unwavering commitment to ethical practices, transparency, and social responsibility, solidifying its leadership in the global fintech space.

The Ethical Finance Awards honor organizations that exemplify the highest standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. PayToMe's recognition underscores its dedication to developing sustainable, innovative financial products that are not only efficient but also align with the moral and social values of its clients worldwide.

"We are incredibly honored by this recognition," said Mike Ulker, Founder and CEO of PayToMe. "At PayToMe, we believe in integrating ethical practices into technological innovation. Our goal is to create a fintech ecosystem that is not only cutting-edge but also sustainable and trustworthy. This award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries, especially in areas like digital payments, cross-border transactions, and AI-powered financial services."

PayToMe's comprehensive suite of solutions includes Accounts Receivable (AR) and Accounts Payable (AP) Automation, Text-to-Pay, and customizable invoicing for over 100 countries. By connecting with over 12,000 banks and 7,000 applications through partners globally, PayToMe empowers businesses to streamline their operations, ensure faster cash flow, and reduce fraud-helping to solve a significant problem in the U.S. small business sector. Each year, 33 million U.S. small businesses lose $36 billion due to manual invoicing, inefficient workflows, and fraud. PayToMe's solutions directly address these issues, making it easier for companies to manage their financial operations more efficiently and securely.

While the USA accounts for 65% of the global fintech market, PayToMe's customizable invoicing platform is designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses in 100+ countries, from small enterprises to large corporations. Its innovative features are built to reduce costs, improve operational efficiencies, and foster global connectivity, ensuring that businesses worldwide-whether in established or emerging markets-can thrive while upholding ethical and socially responsible standards.

The Ethical Finance Awards highlight organizations that are making a positive difference in the financial services industry. PayToMe's award as the Best Ethical FinTech Firm places it among a select group of companies that are leading the way in ethical innovation and sustainable growth.

About PayToMe:

Based in Silicon Valley, PayToMe is an award-winning fintech company known for its innovative and ethical approach to financial technology. As a partner with industry giants like Plaid, Stripe, Elavon, AppTech, and an official member of NACHA, PayToMe leverages AI-driven solutions to empower businesses worldwide. Its suite of services, including Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), allows businesses to optimize financial processes, enhance cash flow, and reduce fraud-while contributing to a sustainable and socially responsible financial ecosystem.

For more information, please visit PayToMe.

